ST. JOSEPH -- A Forest Lake man was hurt when the pickup he was driving rear-ended a semi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 94 at County Road 2 near St. Joseph.

Thirty-one-year-old Tyler Cohen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 25-year-old semi driver from Coon Rapids was not hurt.