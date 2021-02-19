Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- An Elk River man was hurt in a crash in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 169 and Main Street.

Twenty-four-year-old Nicholas Ramkissoon of Elk River was going east on main street when troopers say he ran a red light and struck a pickup that was going north on Highway 169.

Ramkissoon was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 36-year-old Branden Hubbard of Zimmerman, was not hurt.

