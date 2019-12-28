Man Hurt in Spin Out Collision with Plow

FOLEY -- A Milaca man was hurt in a crash near Foley on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 23 in Maywood Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 26-year-old Thomas Gerads of Milaca, was going west on Highway 23 and a plow truck driven by 31-year-old Curtis Johnson of Zimmerman was going east.

Authorities say the car lost control and spun out into the eastbound lanes where it hit the plow.

Gerads was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Johnson was not hurt.

