Man Hurt in Rollover Crash in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Bloomington man was hurt in a crash in St. Cloud early Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 5:00 a.m. on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van was going east on Interstate 94 when it went off the road to the south and rolled multiple times.

The driver of the van, 20-year-old Jimmy Gochez, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.