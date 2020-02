MONTICELLO -- A Fargo man was hurt after crashing his car on Interstate 94 near Monticello Tuesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 29-year-old Mohamed Bashir was eastbound on I-94 when he lost control on the snow-covered road at Barton Avenue, entered the median and hit the cable barrier.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m.

Bashir was taken to the Monticello hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

