Man Hurt in Crash in Howard Lake

HOWARD LAKE -- A Howard Lake man was hurt in a crash on Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Highway 12 near 7th Avenue in Howard Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going west on Highway 12 when it attempted a left turn onto 7th Avenue and hit a second car going east in the intersection.

The driver of the first car, 63-year-old Jeffrey Svac, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the second car, 18-year-old Stacy Yeazle and 18-year-old Ethan Schutz of Cokato, were not hurt.