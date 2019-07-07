Man Hurt in Crash in Howard Lake

HOWARD LAKE -- A Howard Lake man was hurt in a crash on Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Highway 12 near 7th Avenue in Howard Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going west on Highway 12 when it attempted a left turn onto 7th Avenue and hit a second car going east in the intersection.

The driver of the first car, 63-year-old Jeffrey Svac, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the second car, 18-year-old Stacy Yeazle and 18-year-old Ethan Schutz of Cokato, were not hurt.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crash, Howard Lake, minnesota state patrol, wright county
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top