Man Hurt in Albertville Crash Tuesday

ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man struck the median wall along Interstate 94 in Albertville Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 25-year-old Lionel Fleming was eastbound on I-94 at around 12:15 p.m. when he struck the median wall at the Labeaux Avenue Ramp.

Fleming was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

