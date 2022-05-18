Man Hurt After Car Strikes Him in St. Cloud Parking Lot

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved crash Tuesday morning.

Get our free mobile app

Officers were called to a parking lot at 1810 Minnesota Boulevard Southeast just before Noon. A car driven by a 27-year-old woman struck a 64-year-old man.

Police say the man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not hurt and stayed at the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

The names of the two parties involved have not been released.

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

How To Tell If You Are 'Up North' in Minnesota