Man Died In House Fire Near Staples

STAPLES (WJON News) -- A man died in a house fire near Staples.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the fire call came in just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Responders arrived and found the home engulfed in fire.

After it was extinguished, they found the man's body inside the home.

Two other adults were taken to Staples Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The name of the person who died has not been released yet. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

Another structure on the property was damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the help of the State Fire Marshal's Office.

