NEW ULM (AP)-- Police say a man has been struck and killed while crossing a road in New Ulm.

The 63-year-old man was hit by a sport utility vehicle while crossing Highway 68 Thursday about 4:30 p.m.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified him as Craig Schmidt of New Ulm. He died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Authorities say a 48-year-old New Ulm woman was behind the wheel.