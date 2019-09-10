Man Charged With Threatening Woman, Children

ST. CLOUD -- A Sartell man is charged with four felonies after a domestic assault incident in St. Cloud Saturday.

According to charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 33-year-old Aaron Kraemer began corresponding with a woman who he's had a relationship with despite a court-ordered Domestic Abuse No Contact Order filed in April.

On Saturday, police were called to an address in St. Cloud on a domestic assault in progress. Police arrived and found Kraemer on the woman's deck and arrested him on the DANCO violation.

Officers interviewed a woman who was visibly shaken. She told police Kraemer began sending Facebook messages and showed up that night and began yelling at her calling her names and threatening her. Kraemer is also accused of punching the woman in the arm, shoving her, blocking her path to leave and threatening to smash a 40-ounce beer bottle over her head.

Records show Kraemer also threatened to kill her and her children.

Kreamer is charged with two counts of felony domestic assault, terroristic threats and violating a no-contact order.

Kraemer's criminal history includes assault convictions against two separate victims dating back to April of this year.