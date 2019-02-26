Man Charged With Threatening Another Man With Machete

Stearns County Jail booking photo

WAITE PARK -- A man is charged with making terroristic threats after another man said he threatened him with a large machete.

Waite Park Police were called to an alleyway in the 300 block of 10th Avenue North Sunday afternoon.

Court records show a man confronted 35-year-old Edgar Barreno about blocking the alley with his SUV. The victim said he told Barreno he couldn't block a public street with his vehicle. Barreno allegedly starting yelling at the victim, flipped him the middle finger and grabbed a machete from his vehicle, took it out of the sheath and was holding it above his head while continuing to yell at the victim.

Police located a two-foot-long machete in Barreno's vehicle and arrested him at the scene.

The victim was not hurt.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: edgar barreno
Categories: courts, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top