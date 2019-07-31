Man Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Girl Multiple Times

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with raping a 12-year-old girl multiple times over the several months.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the girl told authorities that 19-year-old Benjamin Shatraw had intercourse with her over 100 times since February.

Shatraw is charged with two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16-years-old and a significant relationship.

Records show investigators interviewed Shatraw who admitted the allegations.

No court dates are currently scheduled.