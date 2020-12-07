St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty this fall to raping a 12-year-old girl has been sentenced for his crimes.

Twenty-year-old Benjamin Shatraw pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16-years-old back in September. Monday, a Stearns County Judge sentenced Shatraw to a stayed sentence of just over 14-years in prison. However, he was also given a year in jail.

Shatraw will serve the first 95 days on home monitoring and then serve the remaining jail term in 30-day segments. If Shatraw fails to comply with the conditions of the sentence, he could be forced to serve the prison time.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the girl told authorities that Shatraw had intercourse with her over 100 times between February 2019 and July 2019.