St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Young Girl in 2019

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man charged with raping a 12-year-old girl has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-year-old Benjamin Shatraw has pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree criminal conduct with a victim under 16-years-old and a significant relationship.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the girl told authorities that Shatraw had intercourse with her over 100 times between February 2019 and July 2019.

He'll be sentenced December 7th.

