Man Charged With Choking Woman, Threatening to Kill Her

ST. CLOUD -- A Milaca man faces felony charges after allegedly choking and punching a woman in Stearns County.

According to the charges, 52-year-old Jerome Micholski got upset with his girlfriend Tuesday at a home near Spring Hill.

The woman said she asked Micholski about a car of hers that he has and about some tires. She said Micholski became upset, starting yelling at her, and threw tires out of the back of his pickup.

He allegedly yelled at her not to touch his truck, grabbed her around the throat, and starting choking her. The woman said Micholski then said he'd kill her.

Moments later, when the woman panicked because she couldn't breathe she tried to push Micholski away. He then allegedly punched her in the face and pushed her to the ground.

Micholski is charged with felony threats of violence, domestic assault by strangulation, and driving after cancellation - a danger to public safety.