Man Charged With Making Threats at Medicinal Marijuana Pharmacy

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces two felony charges of making threats after an incident at Leafline Labs Friday.

Alex Svejkovsky, WJON

According to the charges, 31-year-old Dakota Housman screamed and yelled at employees of the medicinal marijuana clinic because his prescription wasn't being filled on time. A female employee said Housman had called the pharmacy 35 times and was very upset.

A male employee said he went out to deliver Housman's prescription curbside when Housman allegedly began swearing at him and threatened to beat him up.

A bystander who was in the parking lot said Housman threatened him when the driver told Housman to drive more carefully. Housman allegedly got out of his vehicle and began yelling and swearing at the bystander that he was going to fight him, that he was going to follow the bystander home and "end it there", and that he would follow him home and "merk" him. The bystander knows that "merk" is slang for stabbing someone.

Housman is charged with two felony counts of threats of violence.

Housman has a hearing scheduled for March 3rd.