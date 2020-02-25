St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man will be sentenced in April after pleading guilty to harassing his former roommate and threatening her multiple times after she declined to have a romantic relationship with him. Forty-eight-year-old Timothy Smith pleaded guilty to felony threats of violence.

A woman called police in December to report that Smith had been sending her threatening text messages and verbally threatening her over the phone after she moved out in November. She told police Smith said he was going to cut off her head and the heads of his sister and his niece. He also allegedly threatened to sodomize the woman's minor daughter.

The victim said the threats began after she told Smith she didn't want to be in a romantic relationship with him and that she only wanted to be friends.

Court records show police viewed numerous text messages from Smith where he was calling her vulgar names.

While en route to the jail, the officer noted Smith saying something indicating the woman would be dead.

