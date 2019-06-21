St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Threatening Woman

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to just under two years in prison after beating on a woman and threatening to kill her. Thirty-four-year-old Michael Smith pleaded guilty in April to a felony charge of threats of violence.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County, Smith had been drinking when the incident happened at an apartment in the 400 block of East St. Germain Street in January.

The woman told police Smith grabbed a knife from the knife block in the kitchen and swung it at the woman and told her he was going to kill her. Smith put the knife away and the woman went into the bathroom and shut the door. Smith then allegedly forced open the door and began punching her in the head and kicking her side and stomach. Records show he threatened to kill her again and threw a glass ashtray at her, hitting her.

When police arrived, they say the woman had a golfball-sized bump on her head.

Smith gets credit for already serving 150 days in the county jail. Three other assault charges have been dismissed as part of the plea agreement.