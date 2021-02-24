St. Cloud Man Charged With Threatening His Neighbor

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is facing a felony charge after allegedly using his truck to threaten his neighbor.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 600 block of 23rd Avenue North Monday afternoon. The caller said he had been in an argument with his neighbor, 26-year-old Roshay Riggs.

According to the criminal complaint, Riggs was upset his neighbor's dog was barking, drove his truck next door, and was yelling and swearing at the victim.

Records show at one point, the neighbor was behind Riggs' truck and Riggs put it in reverse, forcing the neighbor to jump out of the way. The neighbor then went to the front of the truck and was between his own vehicle and Riggs' vehicle. Riggs allegedly revved the engine as if he was going to hit him, then drove forward before stopping two feet before hitting the neighbor. Riggs got out of the truck and the two continued arguing.

Employees from Collins Brothers Towing across the street came to help and heard Riggs say multiple times that he would kill the victim.

Riggs ultimately drove off.

He is charged with making threats of violence with a reckless disregard of the risk.