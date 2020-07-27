Man Charged With Assaulting Staff at St. Cloud Hospital

ST. CLOUD -- A southeastern Minnesota man who is already facing drug and assault charges in Stearns County is now charged with four additional felonies after an incident at St. Cloud Hospital Friday.

According to the charges, 30-year-old Darcy Lewis of Lake City, was in the emergency room when he said his brother had pistol-whipped him and asked to speak with a police officer.

Lewis allegedly started yelling at the officer and became uncooperative.

As Lewis became more combative, hospital staff moved him into the behavioral health unit. Court records show Lewis swung at several security officers, fracturing the finger of one staff member, landing blows to another and spit blood on personnel while yelling he had AIDS.

Lewis is charged with four felony counts of assault on a peace officer.

He already faces charges of assault and drug possession stemming from a July 14th road rage incident where he allegedly went after another driver with mace and a pipe wrench following a St. Cloud traffic crash.