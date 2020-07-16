Man Jailed After St. Cloud Road Rage Incident

ST. CLOUD -- A southeastern Minnesota man is charged in a road rage incident in St. Cloud.

Police were called to the intersection of 7th Street North and 12th Avenue North Tuesday night around 10:20 p.m. Officers arrived to find a two-vehicle crash blocking the intersection and 30-year-old Darcy Lewis of Lake City yelling at the other driver.

Police learned Lewis had gone through a stop sign and pulled out in front of the other driver causing the crash.

That other driver said Lewis got out of his car and came at him aggressively while screaming and calling him names. The victim said Lewis sprayed mace at him and was swinging a pipe wrench.

A bystander said the victim was backing away and trying not to engage while Lewis sprayed the mace and swung the wrench at least a dozen times.

Police spoke with Lewis who said he ran the stop sign to escape another vehicle with people inside who were trying to steal the rims off his car.

Officers searched Lewis and say they found a bag containing more than two grams of methamphetamine.

Lewis is charged with felony drug possession and 5th-degree assault.