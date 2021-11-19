Minnesota Man Sentenced in 2020 Road Rage Incident

ST. PAUL -- A federal judge has sentenced a Chisago County man to more than 14 years in prison stemming from a road rage incident involving gunshots and drugs.

Thirty-six-year-old Derrick Hoff pleaded guilty in June to being a felon in possession of a gun and possession with intent to sell methamphetamine.

He was accused of running a vehicle off the road, firing multiple shots at the occupants of that vehicle, and ramming it with his pickup in July of 2020. Hoff abandoned his pickup and fled the scene.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office recovered a loaded 9mm magazine, spent shell casings, and four gallon-size bags containing methamphetamine. Digital scales, baggies, and other drug-sale paraphernalia were also recovered inside the truck.

Officers later found a loaded 9mm handgun buried by a nearby tree. The gun's ammunition matched those found inside Hoff's pickup.

