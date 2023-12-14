Man Involved in St. Cloud Feeding Our Future Fraud Pleads Guilty

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to his role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Ahmed Sharif Omar-Hashim, also known as Salah Donyale, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

According to court documents, Omar-Hashim admitted to exploiting the federally-funded COVID-19 child nutrition program for personal gain between April 2020 and January 2022. Records show he and other coconspirators created a company named Olive Management Inc. in September 2020 under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future.

Court documents show between September 2020 and September 2021, the company pretended to operate a meal site in St. Cloud. According to court records, Omar-Hashim and others falsified documents including meal count sheets, invoices, and attendance rosters to show a total of more than 1.6 million meals served.

The company claimed to have fed 3,000 kids seven days a week and over 2,000 kids in their so-called “after-school program.” Records show only 20 of the names on the after-school program list actually matched the names of students enrolled in the St. Cloud Area School District at the time.

As a result of the scheme, Omar-Hashim and his co-conspirators collected more than $7.4 million in reimbursement through the Feeding Our Future program for the alleged meal program. He will be sentenced at a later date.

