St. Cloud Man Accused in Waite Park Road Rage Crash, Assault

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man faces possible charges of felony assault, reckless driving, and criminal damage to property after a road rage incident Wednesday morning.

Waite Park Police were called to the area of 3rd Street North and 10th Avenue North just before 7:00 a.m. for an assault in progress.

Officers met with a man who said he was southbound on 10th Avenue when a Ford Taurus was approaching from behind at a high rate of speed. The victim said he tried to switch lanes to allow the Taurus to pass at the same time the driver of the Taurus tried to pass in that lane, and the two cars made contact.

Police say the driver of the Taurus, 55-year-old Gerald Salzer of St. Cloud, then cut off the other driver causing the cars to again make contact.

Finally, Salzer is accused of hitting the rear bumper of the victim spinning him out at the intersection with 3rd Street North.

The victim told officers Salzer got out of his car, was yelling at him, approached his car, punched out the driver's side window, and then punched the victim in the face.

Both Salzer and the victim were treated by Mayo ambulance for minor injuries.

