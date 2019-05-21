Little Falls Man Charged With Pulling Gun On Motorists

FOLEY -- A Little Falls man faces two felony charges after allegedly pulling a handgun during a road rage incident last Friday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, 34-year-old Michael Hudson pulled a handgun on a couple and pointed it at them while driving on Highway 10 south of Royalton.

The victims told police Hudson had pulled alongside their vehicle and appeared angry that they weren't driving fast enough in the passing lane, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at them.

Sauk Rapids Police made a traffic stop near the Highway 15 and Highway 10 split and found a handgun holstered to Hudson's hip.

The victims say they had their 5-year-old child in the car with them during the incident.

Hudson is now charged with felony 2nd-degree assault and felony threats of violence. He's due in court on June 12th.