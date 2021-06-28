St. Cloud Man Accused of Threatening Another Man With a Gun

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces a felony charge after allegedly threatening another man with a gun.

Eighteen-year-old Isaac Schlenker is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 900 block of Savanna Avenue Thursday on a gun complaint. A woman told officers that she and Schlenker had gotten into an argument. According to the criminal complaint, when the argument intensified, another man got involved.

Records show Schlenker displayed a handgun in his waistband while continuing to make threats. The man said Schlenker ultimately pulled the handgun out and pointed it at his face.

Officers later found Schlenker at an apartment in the 4000 block of Clearwater Road and arrested him. Police say a woman in the apartment handed over a suitcase containing a 9mm handgun.

Schlenker denied brandishing a gun in a statement to police, but when confronted with Ring doorbell video showing him holding a gun, Schlenker said it was a BB gun.

