Man Arrested in Connection with Shooting in Meeker County

HUTCHINSON – A Hutchinson man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another man near Grove City on Friday.

On Sunday, a search warrant was executed in the 700 block of Main Street in Hutchinson and 23-year-old Byron Jackson was arrested. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, pending formal charges.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Devon Remmel of Grove City.

Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a home in the 26100 block of 545th Avenue in Acton Township on Friday shortly after 10:30 p.m. When authorities arrived, they found Remmel with a gunshot wound outside the home.

Authorities say Remmel was shot during a confrontation between multiple people and died at the scene. His death has been ruled a homicide by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is active and ongoing.