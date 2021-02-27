Authorities Investigating Fatal Shooting in Meeker County

GROVE CITY -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday near Grove City.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a home in the 26100 block of 545th Avenue in Acton Township shortly after 10:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound outside the home. Despite medical aid, the man died at the scene from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Authorities say no one is in custody. They say the shooting does not appear to be random and believe there is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

