Man Arrested At Willmar Business After Threats of Gun Violence
WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A man was arrested at a Willmar business after he had earlier made threats to show up with a gun.
The Willmar police department says the incident began Wednesday at about 2:00 p.m. in the 4100 block of South 1st Street.
A caller said there was a man at the business who was unhappy and had threatened to shoot the place up. The caller had said the same man had been at the business a few days earlier and at that time threatened to return with a gun.
The employees were evacuated from the building.
The suspect cooperated with police and was arrested. He is a 72-year-old man from Danube. No gun was found on the suspect.
No one was hurt in the incident.
