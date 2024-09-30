Man Arrested after High Speed Chase Through Morrison County

CAMP RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A Hewitt man faces several charges after leading authorities on a chase through Morrison County.

A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Highway 115 near Camp Ripley at around 10:20 p.m. Sunday for expired tabs and a loud exhaust. The driver fled the deputy and turned onto southbound Highway 371.

When the driver exited onto Highway 27 in Little Falls, the deputy terminated the chase due to safety concerns.

Little Falls Police then spotted the vehicle near the high school. The sheriff's office says the driver, 32-year-old Jordan Warner of Hewitt, entered the football field area and crashed into a fence.

Warner was booked into the Morrison County Jail on suspicion of fleeing a police officer, driving after revocation, 1st-degree property damage, and 5th-degree possession of a controlled substance.

