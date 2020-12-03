Mai H. Schraut, 71, Waite Park

September 22, 1949 - November 28, 2020

Mai H. Schraut 71, of Waite Park, Minnesota passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Cloud Hospital.

Mai was born in Taiwan, Republic of China. Mai and Gary Schraut were wed on December 19, 1992, in Waite Park, Minnesota.

Mai enjoyed spending time with Gary and their dog Daija at their lake house, where she fished and enjoyed nature. Mai also enjoyed gardening, doing crafts, and spending cherished time with her family.

Mai is survived by her husband, Gary, brothers in law Randy, Steve, sister-in-law Kay of Waite Park, MN, her beloved dog Daija, her daughter, Denise Morgan-Pizzurro, son-in-law John, her grandson Jacob, and granddaughter Sarah, of New Freedom, Pennsylvania, her son Jason Morgan of Seattle, Washington, and daughter Jennifer Hiltner, son-in-law Ryan, and granddaughters Amaya and Harlow and grandson Bentley of St. Cloud, MN.

Mai will be remembered by her family in a private funeral service at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, MN on Monday, December 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.