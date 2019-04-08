Mae Kampa, 94, Foley

February 5, 1925 - April 5, 2019

Mae Kampa age 94 of Foley, passed away on April 5, 2019 at the Foley Nursing Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Mae Mildred Kampa was born February 5, 1925 in Maywood, Illinois to Jack and Pauline (Rothermel) Emig. She married Louis Kampa on March 5, 1943 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Mae volunteered for many years at the Cross Center and the Dewey Nutrition Center in Foley. She was a talented artist and crafter who continued her artistry well into her nineties. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and the Christian Mother's. Mae will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her children: Lou (Tom) DeMarais, Pat (Jack) Abfalter, Gary (Susan) Kampa, Tim Kampa (Lynn Marie Volkers), Sheri (Brandon) Fouquette and Robert. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Louis on September 26, 1991 and sisters; Lillian Anderson and Jackie Lake.