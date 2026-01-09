ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Macy's store in St. Cloud will be closing.

Several business news outlets have published a list of 14 Macy's stores that are part of the latest round of cuts for the department store chain.

The Macy's store at the Crossroad Center in St. Cloud is the only store in Minnesota on the latest list of cuts. Macy's is one of the mall's anchor tenants along with SCHEELS, JCPenney, and Target.

In February of 2024, Macy's said it would shutter 150 stores by the end of 2026, which is about a third of its locations.

On the Macy's St. Cloud website, the store is listed as "closing soon".

St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce President Julie Lunning released the following statement on the Macy's store closing:

We’re very disappointed to learn Macy’s will be closing. The store has had a long-time presence at Crossroads Mall and has been a strong part of our local retail community. Their departure will be felt by employees, neighboring businesses, and shoppers alike. While this closure is part of a broader national trend for Macy’s, we’re hopeful the space will continue to contribute to the vibrancy of our community in the near future.

Macy's has six other store locations in Minnesota: Bloomington, Roseville, Edina, Minnetonka, and Rochester.

WJON News sent a message to the Macy's corporate office and received the following response:

After careful consideration, we’ve made the decision to close our Macy’s store at Crossroads Center. The decision allows us to focus on improving nearby Macy’s locations and invest in the stores and digital experiences where customers are choosing to shop today. Customers can continue shopping at nearby Macy’s locations as well as online and the Macy’s app.

We first communicated directly with our Macy’s colleagues at Crossroads Center and are supporting them through the transition, including transfer opportunities where available and severance and support where applicable.