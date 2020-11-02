Macy Grace McDowall, 17 months, St. Augusta

May 14, 2019 - October 27, 2020

Our precious little Macy Grace McDowall, left us and became our angel on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Graveside Services will be private at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, St. Cloud. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 5th from 4 to 7 pm, at The Regency, St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Macy is the beloved daughter of Matt and Aimee (Kippley) McDowall. She was born May 14, 2019 in St. Cloud. A joyful child, she waved at every car and person that came by. Macy brightened every room. Her strawberry blonde ponytail sat atop her head and cascaded down like a little firework. Brothers, Jack and Luke, would receive a big, one-dimpled smile from “Honey” when they popped up with a fierce “rar”. She loved to jump and although not quite airborne she was always pleased with her effort. And she could dance; she could move those little feet in rhythm. Preferring the real thing to toys, she was adept at switching clothes from washer to dryer, even flipping in the errant shirttail. Her specialty was rearranging the dishwasher. Macy was her big brothers' endearing tag along, observing and mimicking everything they did. Favorite times were Bobcat rides with dad and snuggling with mom and soft purple blanky.

Words cannot convey the essence of the heart and soul of Macy. She was the epitome of sweet life itself. Her time with us was far too short but her eternal spirit will be a part of our hearts forever.

Left to cherish Macy's memory are her parents; brothers, Jack and Lucas; maternal grandparents, Dan & Marge Kippley of St. Cloud; paternal grandparents, John & Cherie McDowall of St. Augusta; great grandmother, Bev Hofmann of Rice; and many loving and caring aunts, uncles, and cousins. Macy was preceded in death by great grandparents, Dorothy Kippley, Manny & Mary Morris, Thomas Hofmann, George & Betty McDowall.

Donations in Macy’s honor can be made to the Macy Grace Fund at the Central Minnesota Community Foundation, 101 7th Avenue South #100, St. Cloud, MN 56301.