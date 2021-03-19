Mabel Mary Schibonski, 98, Cokato

June 22, 1922 ~ March 15, 2021

Mabel Schibonski, age 98 passed away March 15, 2021 at Cokato Manor Nursing Home, Cokato, Minnesota. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Foley Funeral Home. Rev. Mark Loder will officiate. Burial will take place at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Mabel Mary Schibonski was born June 22, 1922 in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota to Edward and Wilhomine (Wenzel) Rubink. She graduated high school and married Delroy Schibonski on October 4, 1941 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. She loved and raised her family in Ramey, Minnesota. In 1974, Mabel and Delroy moved to Foley. Mabel was an exceptionally good cook, loved to garden and followed the Minnesota Twins for many, many years. Mabel also taught Sunday School for years as well as being involved in church, always singing with her beautiful voice in the church choir. She was a past member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Foley and was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake.

She is survived by her children: Dennis (Roberta), St. Cloud; Katherine (Rodney) Miller, Howard Lake; Phyllis of Scottsdale, AZ; Larry (Shirley), Brainerd; Douglas (Karen) of St. Francis and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Delroy and 5 siblings.