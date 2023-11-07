Lynn Marie Repulski, 68, Sauk Rapids

March 15, 1955 - November 6, 2023

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Lynn M. Repulski, age 68, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Lynn was born March 15, 1955 in St. Cloud to Calvin and Kathleen (French) Repulski. She married William Carlson III in 1978 in St. Cloud, and they later divorced. Lynn lived in the St. Cloud area for most of her life, Hudson, WI for three years, and Orange City, FL for eight years. She worked in retail for various department stores, retiring in 2018. She also owned and operated DeBary Paint and Decorating and Granite City Paint and Decorating, and worked as a cosmetologist. Lynn enjoyed Holidays and family get-togethers, shopping, crafting, and being with friends. She was always the star of the show, had a great sense of humor, and always saw the positive in everything. Lynn had the kindest soul and was so giving to those around her. Most importantly, she was very proud of her children and was the best grandma to her grandchildren. Lynn would always say, “You will forever be my always.”

Survivors include her significant other, Paul Sprengeler of Sauk Rapids; sons and daughter, William (Andrea) Carlson IV of Annandale, Marshall (Amanda) Carlson of St. Augusta, and Cassandra (Aaron) Bartels of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Judith (Ron) Newby of St. Cloud and Carol (Tom) Dahle of Hudson, WI; grandchildren, Kassidy, Kennedy, Chloee, Will V, Hannah, Nora, Hadley, Max, and Tenley; many nieces and nephews; and her cat, Tinker. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents.