Lynette “Lynn” H. Walentiny, 67, Sauk Rapids

January 28, 1957 - December 16, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2024 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Lynn Walentiny, age 67, who passed away Monday. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. The family would like to invite everyone attending to a luncheon immediately following the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. To honor Lynn, the family requests that you wear something in Lynn’s favorite color, purple (no Vikings gear, please).

Lynn was born on January 28, 1957, to Harold and Betty (Anderson) Storms. She was the eldest girl with eight siblings and developed a strong work ethic from her days on the farm that spanned her entire life. Lynn met Steve through their shared love of bowling and the two married on December 27, 1986. Lynn was unfailingly kind and generous and was always willing to lend a hand or a hotdish. Of all things in life, Lynn loved her family the most. She loved her adventures with Steve, loved her children deeply, and found no greater joy than being the best grandmother to her nine grandchildren. Lynn was cherished and will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Survivors include her husband, Steve of Sauk Rapids, daughters, Stefanie (Grant) Grundahl of Nowthen, Sherri (Brian) Yaeger of Elk River, Ashley (Adam) English of St. Cloud, and Tiffanie (Tom) Connelly of Plymouth; grandchildren Grayson, Megan, Abigayle, Elijah, Caden, Liam, Madison, and Hadley; great-grandson, Easton; three brothers and four sisters. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Krystal; her parents; and brother, Larry.