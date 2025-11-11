October 29, 1946 - November 7, 2025

Lynda Lee (Hamm) Flicker, 79 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on November 7th, 2025, at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 17th at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. A Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service with Chaplain Gregg Valentine officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Lynda was born October 29th, 1946, in Little Falls to the late Robert and Vera (Johnson) Hamm. She grew up in Little Falls. After graduating high school in 1964, she attended St Cloud Beauty School. Lynda went on to start her own beauty shop, Friends Hairstyling, where she made hundreds of clients beautiful. She enjoyed the friendships she gained from her many hair clients.

Lynda met her husband, Daniel Flicker, and they were United in Marriage in 1967. They had three beautiful children, Bryan, Dena, and Amy. Daniel and Lynda divorced after 25 years of marriage but remained friends until the end.

Later in life, Lynda became a CNA and enjoyed the conversations and laughter with the clients she took care of.

Lynda was a dreamer and a wanderer and loved to travel anywhere she could. She was extremely creative and artistic and crafty. Her favorite holiday was Halloween where she loved to dress up and scare the trick-or-treaters. She took pleasure in decorating for every holiday and hosting family dinners. She was an amazing cook.

Lynda always had a witty phrase, joke to tell, or a bit of philosophy to share. Her wit and humor will be greatly missed.

Lynda is survived by her son, Bryan Flicker and daughter in law Perivoea; daughters, Dena Wipson and Amy Flicker; brother, Randall Hamm; ex-husband and special friend, Daniel Flicker. Her loving grandchildren; Orion, Ivan, Felicity, and Alex Flicker; Nicholas and Luke Wipson; Morgan and Zander Toler and great-grandson, Xavier Klebs.

Lynda was proceeded in death by her parents Bob and Vera, her sister Pamela Ringwelski, and multiple cousins and friends she cared deeply about. There is no doubt she received an enormous welcome in heaven.