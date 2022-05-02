February 8, 1939 - April 28, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Lyle “Mike” Henderson, age 83, of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Sauk Centre Hospital. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Mike was born on February 8, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Lyle W. and Marcella (Ihme) Henderson. He served Honorably in the United States Navy from 1958-1961. Mike then attended Dunwoody Collage in Minneapolis from 1963 until 1965. Mike married Delores Clement Kampa on April 24, 1993 in St. Cloud. Mike worked for St. Paul I B EW local 110 until his retirement in 2001. He is a member of local 110 retirees and Knights of Columbus council #961 of St. Cloud.

Mike enjoyed being creative, fishing, hunting, traveling and riding his motorcycle. He especially enjoyed all his family and friends. He was happiest when working on personal projects and helping family and friends with theirs.

He is survived by his wife, Delores Henderson; children, Peggy (Steve) Desseyn of Farmington, Tammy Streling of Spicer, Sheila (Bennett Hanig) Kampa of New York, Joe (Candy) Kampa of Sauk Rapids; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Joel (Connie) Henderson of South Carolina.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Darlene Henderson; one infant brother and two infant sisters.

A Special Thank You to all the health care workers for the exceptional care given to Mike.