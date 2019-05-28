Lyle A. Schleif, 91, Princeton

December 20, 1927 - May 23, 2019

Lyle A. Schleif passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019, at the Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton, Minnesota. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at 2:00 PM at the Zion Lutheran Church of Crown, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jacob Dandy will officiate.

Lyle Arnold Schleif was born on December 20, 1927, to Adolph and Clara (Stoeckel) Schleif in Crown, MN. Lyle was very proud to serve his country honorably as a mechanic in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Throughout the remainder of his life, Lyle worked as a dairy farmer on the family farm in Crown. Rain or shine, he was dedicated to the farm and helping others in need around him. Lyle married Donna Lemke, whom he has known for over 80 years, and together they raised four children. He walked strongly in his faith as a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Crown, holding many offices and singing bass in the choir for many years. He was also active in his community as a member of the board of directors for Connexus Energy in Anoka County, County Commissioner of Isanti County, and President of the Minnesota Association of Cooperatives, all while continuing farming. He was respected by many. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Donna Schleif of Princeton; children, Curt Schleif of Crown, Cathy “Casey” (Bill) Poague of AR, and Gayle (Jeff Muldrew) Schleif of AR; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary Schleif; and brothers, Melvin and Wilmar.