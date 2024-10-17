Lydia Stay, 94, Princeton

December 27, 1929 - October 15, 2024

Lydia Stay, age 94 of Princeton, MN, passed away on October 15, 2024, at Elim Wellspring in Princeton. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton visitation from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM. Grandson, Darren Wokurka will officiate. Burial will be at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Princeton.

Lydia was born to Secondo and Luigia (Nebiolo) Pia on December 27, 1929, in Oakland, CA. She moved with her family to Gilroy, CA, as a young child. Her twin brothers, Dario and Ed, were born in Gilroy, and she lived at the family home until she married Leo Stay on April 23, 1948. The couple lived in Gilroy until 1951 when they moved to Minnesota.

As a young woman she worked at Montgomery Ward and later as a waitress. In Minnesota she and Leo worked at the Twin Cities Arsenal and later in life she worked at Griswold’s sewing factory where she made apparel for Artic Cat. Lydia was an accomplished seamstress and taught young ladies how to sew as a volunteer in 4H. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and her monthly Homemakers Club with the neighbor ladies. Lydia never sat idle and was always doing something for her family or for others.

Lydia had Polio as a young mother and survived the loss of her son, Steven, and daughter, Julie. Throughout it all she remained a great woman of faith and a mighty prayer warrior. She loved the Lord with all her heart and lived a generous life of love and faith. Lydia was first and foremost a mother and wife. She worked very hard to make a loving home. Lydia was sweet and kind, welcomed anyone who entered her home, and was generous with her time and talents.

Lydia is survived by her children, Debra Wokurka, Larry (Debbie) Stay, and Mary Jo (Fred) Moody; daughter-in-law, Valerie Scheibel; eight grandchildren, Tammy Wheeler, Brian Wokurka, Darren Wokurka, Christine Burnett, Nicholas Stay, Michelle Young, Katie Hanson, and David Moody; three step-grandchildren, Danny Angell, Kelly Rose, and Dawn Johnson; 11 great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; three step-great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Stay; son, Steven Stay; daughter, Julie Stay; son-in-law, Michael Wokurka; parents, Secondo and Luigia Pia; and her namesake great-great-granddaughter, Lydia Jane Burnett.