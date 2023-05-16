Luverne “Vern” T. Hieserich, 71, St. Cloud

February 12, 1952 - May 11, 2023

Luverne “Vern” Thomas Hieserich, age 71, St. Cloud, MN, died Thurday, May 11, 2023 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, St. Cloud, MN.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Luverne was born February 12, 1952 in Long Prairie, MN to Luverne G. and Betty J. (Hoffmann) Hieserich. He served in the United States Army, as a medic, during the Vietnam era. Luverne married Gay T. Ireland on February 23, 1974. He was employed by the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center for 35 years retiring in 2019. He then worked various jobs including working at 360 Rents. Luverne was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622, St. Cloud VFW Post #428, St. Joseph American Legion and the Moose Lodge.

Survivors include his sons, Jeff Hieserich and Chris Hieserich; brothers, David (Ardie) Hieserich, Thomas Hieserich, Timothy (Cili) Hieserich, John (Karen) Hieserich, and Terry (Deb) Hieserich; sisters, Deborah “Debbie” Hieserich and Patricia (Chuck) Arbogast; four grandchildren, Eric, Abby, Caroline and Sofia; and one great grandson, Ashton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Gay on April 12, 2020, an infant brother, and brothers, Duane and Ronald Hieserich.