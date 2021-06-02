Luvern “Notchie” Kirscht, 94, St. Cloud

May 9, 1927 - June 1, 2021

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 7th at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Luvern “Notchie” Kirscht, 94, who passed away on June 1st at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate. A Gathering will be an hour before the service on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Luvern was born on May 9, 1927 in St. Cloud. She was a foster child of Al and Sophie Notch of Luxemburg. Luvern married Adolph Kirscht on June 25, 1952 at St. Wendelin Church in Luxemburg. She worked in the dietary/food service at the St Cloud Hospital for over 30 years until her retirement in 1982. Luvern was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Luvern enjoyed embroidering dish towels, going to the casino with her friends, cooking, word find books and traveling with Adolph.

Luvern is survived by her sisters, Kathleen (George) Supan of White Bear Lake and MaryAnn Belgarde of Rice, sisters in law, Joyce Notch and Pat Notch both of Luxemburg, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband on June 1, 2008, sisters, Ceil Schmitt and Dorothy Emslander, brothers, Jack Eizenhoefer, John Eizenhoefer, John Notch and Herb Notch.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Arlington Place and the St. Cloud Hospital for their special care of Luvern.