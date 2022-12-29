May 6, 1937 - December 26, 2022

Luther Priebe, age 85 of Princeton, MN, formerly of Maple Lake and Rockford, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. A Celebration of Luther’s Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton with a visitation one hour prior to the celebration at the church. Pastor Steve Tischer will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton.

Luther Herman was born to Herman and Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Luther) Priebe on May 6, 1937, in Osseo. He was the baby of the family, joining siblings Weldon, Verneil, and Vernette. He was baptized on May 30, 1937, and confirmed March 18, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Osseo. He graduated from Osseo High School in 1955 and married his sweetheart, Phyllis Lucht, on July 12, 1958. Joining the Army Reserves in 1959, he was called into active duty in 1962. They lived in Maple Grove and to this union Michelle and Bethany were born. Luther and Phyllis built their own home in Rockford in 1971, and Luther’s hand was in all of it; from laying block to hanging sheetrock and installing windows and trim. He used his knowledge in woodworking, plumbing, and wiring and took great pride in using these talents to make a home for his family. He had an innate ability to exceed at every type of craftsmanship. He worked as a mechanic, then welder and iron worker for Western Steel Inc. and after retiring, worked at the hardware store doing small engine repair.

Luther enjoyed sharing his knowledge and serving others. He helped his family with many home-improvement projects. He worked with iron as his career. He also enjoyed creating bird houses, feeders, and ornamental iron works. His father-in-law’s 1953 Ford Tractor was in disrepair, and Luther found joy in restoring it. He made friends quickly and easily by sharing his quick wit.

Luther will be deeply missed by his daughters, Michelle (Joel) Schulze and Bethany (Tony) Burda; grandchildren, Derek (Jackie) Schulze and Troy (Alyssa) Schulze; great-grandchildren, Landon, Nolan, Carter, and Luke; step-grandchildren, Deven Burda, Alex (Rachel) Burda, and Philip Burda; and step-great-grandchildren, Thea, Layla, Lacey, and John. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis; siblings, Weldon (Lee) Priebe, Verneil Priebe, and Vernette (Carl) Wendler; and great-granddaughter, Lila Ann Schulze.