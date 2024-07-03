Luke A. Schmitz, 46, Sauk Rapids

August 8, 1977 - June 29, 2024

attachment-Luke Schmitz loading...

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Luke Alan Schmitz, the light of our lives who was taken all too soon, at the age of 46, on Saturday, June 29, 2024. A beloved father, husband, brother, son, uncle, and friend, Luke was cherished by all who knew him. His infectious humor and good-natured spirit will never be replaced, nor will his warm bear-hugs, welcoming to all, with no exception.

Since his birth on August 8, 1977, to Janet (Kotzenmacher) and Alan Schmitz in Willmar, MN, he used his brief time on this earth to bring comfort and life to others as a caregiver and family man. Taking a break from his role as World’s Best Dad, Luke spent his free time sharing his talent and creativity with the world as the soulful lead singer in a rock band, a comedy writer of unmatched wit, a loveable movie monster, and an inspiration to those around him. He was a big kid who never lost his imagination or his love of fantasy, in the form of video games, comic books, and movies. Luke is a graduate of New London-Spicer Highschool and spent the last 20+ years in the St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids area.

Luke passed comfortably, surrounded by those who love him, a testament to a life filled with joy and family.

Luke is survived by his wife Layne (Mietz) of 15 years and children Elijah and Kiera of Sauk Rapids, MN, his mother Janet (Mike) Anderson of Starbuck, MN, sister Andrea (Shawn) Oman of Spicer, MN, sister Paula (Matt) Guetter of Wabasso, MN, brother Lindsey (Nakai) Schmitz of Las Vegas, NV, brother-in-law Ed Mietz of Harmony, MN, stepbrother Josh Anderson of Oceanside, CA, stepbrother Matt Anderson of Maple Grove, MN, nephews Mitch Oman and Eric Mietz, niece Shea Oman, step nephews Dylan Rudningen and Gabe Anderson, step niece Ellie Anderson, and countless other family and friends.

Luke is preceded in death by his father Alan Schmitz, father and mother-in-law Emery and Donna Mietz, and grandparents Christ and Lillian Schmitz and John and Myrtle Kotzenmacher.