July 6, 1924 - September 8, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Saturday, September 13, 2025 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Lucille G. Peterson, age 101, of Sauk Rapids who died Monday, September 8, 2025 at Good Shepherd Community. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.

Lucille was born July 6, 1924 to Michael and Susan (Hart) Lanigan in Leaf Valley, MN. She married John “Jack” Peterson on September 24, 1949 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria. Lucille worked as a para-professional for Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids for over 20 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she was active with Christian Mothers and Daughters of Isabella. She was also a member of Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254 Auxiliary. Her children and her grandchildren were the greatest joys of her life. Her love and care extended to many people in her life. She especially cherished her family and friends including her nieces and nephews and their families.

She is survived by her son, Michael Peterson of Minneapolis; daughter, Susan Hough of Rockport, MA; grandchildren, Duncan Hough and Lucinda Hough as well and many nieces and nephews.

Lucille is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John in 1988; son, Mark in 1963; brothers, Eugene, Wilfred, Bernard, Thomas, and Michael Lanigan.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Monastery or Leukemia Research.