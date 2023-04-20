Lucille Marie Skiba, 87, Foley

April 25, 1935 - April 18, 2023

Lucille Marie Skiba, age 87, died on April 18, 2023.

Lucille Skiba was born April 25, 1935 in Benton County to Louie and Clara (Bursch) Dobos. She married Hank Skiba on June 25, 1955 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Brennyville. The couple farmed all of their married life near Gilman. She was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, the Christian Mothers and the Rosary Sodality.

She is survived by her sister, Vi (Rich) Lockhart, Sauk Rapids, sister-in-law, Anna Dobos, Sauk Rapids and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Hank, February 9, 2002 and brothers and sister; Jim, Donald and Josephine Malikowski.

The family would like to thank Raeann Beauchamp, Jeff Rahm, Mike Johnson, Tonja at The Gardens and St. Croix Hospice for all their care and concern for Lucille.