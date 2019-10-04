Lucille M. “Lucy” Marx, 88, St. Cloud

September 22, 1931 - October 2, 2019

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Lucille M. “Lucy” Marx, age 88, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Lucy was born on September 22, 1931 to Marshall and Olive Jane (Albright) McIntyre in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Lucy grew up in Osakis, the youngest of 11 children. She attended school through the eighth-grade, but learned a lot from her father about finances and responsibility. Lucy was extremely close to her father, and often hid behind his legs because she was so shy. Lucy was united in marriage to Lambert J. Marx, on February 10, 1959 in Long Prairie. She worked for St. Cloud State University, in the maintenance department, retiring in 1992 after 30 years of service. Even though she only had an eighth-grade education, she boasted that she could still hold her own with all the administrators. She was a steward of the AFSCME Local Union 753. Lucy led a simple life, she enjoyed watching old Western movies and spending time with her beloved German Spitz, Patrick Shawn King. She will be remembered as a very private, special and unique woman, who was an excellent story teller. You always knew where you stood with her, especially if she told you to, “Go jump in the river three times and come up twice.”

She is survived by her “Snow Angel” who came and shoveled her sidewalk when the snow removal person couldn’t get there fast enough.

Lucille is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lambert in 1982; siblings, Floyd, Ralph, Edith Coop, Eva Howard, Mildred Wolf, and Bernice Reh; best friend, Sharon Sponheim; her beloved, Patrick Shawn.

A special thank you to the staff of the Good Shepherd Community and the Progressive Care Staff at the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Lucy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society in memory of Patrick Shawn.