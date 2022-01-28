Lucille M. Hetherington, 99, St. Cloud

December 24, 1922 - January 24, 2022

attachment-Lucille Hetherington loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, for Lucille M. Hetherington, 99, who peacefully passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 surrounded by her family. Fr. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Lucille was born on December 24, 1922 in St. Cloud to John and Juliana (Jueneman) Benson. She married Jerome “Irish” Hetherington on May 17, 1941 in Tijuana, Mexico. Together they raised six children. Lucille was a member of St. Paul’s Church, Daughters of Isabella and RSVP. She enjoyed spending time at Grand Lake with family, and going to Minneapolis to visit family and grandchildren. She loved taking day trips and treasured her Alaskan Inside Passage Cruise with family and her trip to Sweden her Motherland.

She was an avid reader, loved to can fruits and vegetables, and enjoyed flower gardening. She loved making Holidays special by preparing large family dinners and setting a stunning table. She did creative stitchery and needle craft and framed many of her works of art and gave them as gifts.

Lucille is survived by her children; Joyce Bolt, Linda (Fred) Boethin, Arthur (David), Patty (Kenny) Brown, Mike (Mary). She has four grandsons and four granddaughters, nine great granddaughters and seven great grandsons. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings; Clemens Benson, John Benson, Mildred Busam, Rosemary Binsfeld, Ernest Benson and Rita Proell. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerome in 1981 and her daughter Mary Kay in 1966.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their loving care of Lucille, and especially to nurse Sandy Witz.